Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Gucci Mane is going to be a dad again! He and wife Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together.



The "Wake Up the Sky" rapper shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday. He posted a photo of Ka'oir posing in black lingerie, with straps and lace outlining her baby bump.



"My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶," the 40-year-old rapper captioned the pic. Ka'oir shared a snap from the same photo shoot but of a different angle, cheekily confirming the pregnancy in her caption.

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and Ka'oir wed in October 2017 in a lavished ceremony that they documented for the show Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir: The Mane Event.



Back in 2019, Ka'Oir tweeted that she hoped to one day have a son with her husband, writing, "I think it’s time I get off birth control & have us the cutest lil baby boy."

I think it’s time I get off birth control😩 & have us the cutest lil baby boy — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) August 2, 2019

Both are already parents -- the Atlanta-based rapper has a 12-year-old son, Keitheon, with his ex, Sheena Evans, while the 35-year-old Jamaica-born model has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball