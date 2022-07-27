Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Puts a Stunning New Spin on a Familiar Tale -- Watch the First Trailer!

Fans got a closer look at Guillermo del Toro's inspired take on a familiar story on Wednesday, as Netflix shared the first teaser-trailer for the Oscar-winning director's stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio.

Based on the original fairy tale by Carlo Collodi, and set against the backdrop of 1930s Fascist Italy, the animated film is a stark contrast to the live-action Disney adaptation also set to hit the big screen this fall. As Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGregor) explains in the trailer, it is "a story you may think you know -- but you don't."

"From my many wanderings on this Earth, I had so much to say -- about imperfect fathers, and imperfect sons, and about loss and love," the cricket shares, as we see Master Geppetto (David Bradley) turn his grief into a "wooden boy with a borrowed soul," Pinocchio, voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann.

Watch the full trailer below:

The film also stars Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

When ET spoke with del Toro about the film in 2019, he said, "No Pinocchio will be like this."

"It has some elements that come directly from the books and some others that have never been in the book or the story. But I think it's essential to Pinocchio, like Frankenstein, to understand what the world is about," del Toro explained. "It's a very, very personal movie. It's a reflection on what it is to be human."

Pinocchio premieres in select theaters in November and on Netflix in December.