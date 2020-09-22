Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Buy Their First Home Together in California

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are making major moves in their relationship. The couple has been together for almost five years, and now ET has learned that the "Don't Speak" singer and country crooner closed on an Encino, California, home together for $13.2 million earlier this year. The deal was done off-market.

ET also learned that this is the first home the pair has bought together.

Their new 13,000-square-foot nest features three full floors, a four-car garage, a state-of-the-art home theater, a pool with inset spa and a cabana offering a full wet bar and outdoor kitchen. The property had been privately marketed for sale, asking $14 million, by Craig Knizek, James Harris and David Parnesof The Agency.

Stefani, who is mother to sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, had been spending time at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch amid quarantine.

Just this week, in a first look of the upcoming Voice season, the two shared how they kept busy together in the South.

"This summer during quarantine, I learned how to make jam," Shelton revealed in the video, accompanied by snapshots of the homemade jam-making process. "I have about six or eight peach trees, and every year they make a bunch of peaches and we eat them. But this year, since we were there and there were so many and there was nothing else to do, we got online and we learned how to make jam. We've made, like, cases of peach jam. That's a lot of work! Probably will never do that again but I know how to do it."

Stefani added that it was "magical" spending all her time with Shelton and her kids because "we don't ever have that much solid time together."

"We did do a lot of fun stuff," Stefani continued. "We did a lot of cooking. I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else; it took me like a month to get the starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden. We planted zinnias. I mean, we planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was a lot of stuff that you dream about doing that you never have time to do."

For more on the lovebirds, see below.