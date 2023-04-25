Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Cute Mushroom Hunting Date: See Them Get Super Excited About Their Finds

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are foraging for fungi. The couple was over the moon to find a plethora of morel mushrooms during a recent trek into the woods, documenting the journey on social media.

"You better Instagram this," Shelton teases his wife. "There's so many mushrooms around us right now, that I've never even seen anything like this."

Stefani then insists on finding them herself, initially doubting her mushroom hunting skills. Then, as she begins to spot them among the leaves, she marvels, "Oh my gosh, Blake, they're everywhere," before letting out a huge shriek, "Oh my gosh!"

Shelton notes that they found them "just in time" before becoming overgrown. The country star then proceeds to collect the mushrooms in a black bag before bringing them home to cook. "Whoo! Eureka!" he shouts.

As the couple's 2020 song, "Happy Anywhere," plays behind the clip, Shelton goes on to trim a tree branch with pretty purple flowers for his bride. Stefani proudly displays the blooms on a table inside the duo's home and shows off the fruits of their labor: tasty fried mushrooms!

come morel mushroom hunting with us 🍄🍄 @blakeshelton pic.twitter.com/SLF2Cg2O3v — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 24, 2023

Shelton recently kicked off his final season on NBC's The Voice and is looking forward to spending more time at home with Stefani and her three children, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

When asked about his reaction to Shelton leaving the show, longtime frenemy Adam Levine recently joked to ET, "It's about time!"

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."