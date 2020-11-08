Gwen Stefani Corrects Dua Lipa After She Mistakenly Calls Blake Shelton Her Husband

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren't married just yet. During Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stefani corrected guest host Dua Lipa when she mistakenly referred to Shelton as her husband.

The correction came when Lipa was inquiring about Stefani's quarantine due to the coronavirus, which she spent largely on her "husband Blake Shelton's" Oklahoma ranch.

"Well he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," the 50-year-old singer quipped in response.

Shelton and Stefani's three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, have been quarantining with her, along with her brother, his family and a friend.

"We had, like, 15 people," Stefani said. " It was really actually a lot of fun at first. All the sudden work is over and you just get to indulge on being on this ranch. Every day was a new thing. Like, 'A baby armadillo today!' Or 'We got baby wild hogs!' Everything turned into, like, learning how to cook sourdough bread like everybody else in the world. We just had a lot of fun."

Though Stefani and Shelton have been together since 2015, a source told ET in June that tying the knot isn't on their mind just yet.

"People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot, but she is in no hurry. Right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner," the source said. "Gwen and Blake trust and love each other and have truly built a wonderful family together, so right now she feels like she doesn't need to rock the boat."