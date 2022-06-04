Gwen Stefani On First Year of Marriage to Blake Shelton: 'I'm So Into It'

Gwen Stefani is all about Blake Shelton! During a Wednesday’s episode The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Sweet Escape” singer dishes on married life. During the chat, DeGeneres jokes about missing out on the opportunity to be one of Stefani’s bridesmaids during her wedding to Shelton -- which for the singer says worked out in the long run.

“COVID,” the 52-year-old singer says when asked why her nuptials ended up being very small. “I had this fantasy of building bleachers. It got smaller and smaller, and you know, the Lord works in mysterious way. It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be.”

Stefani adds, “Not just the wedding. The marriage is so so fun, and I’m so into it. And I feel very blessed.”

The “Don’t Speak” singer didn’t hold back when gushing about her 45-year-old husband. “He’s my best friend. He’s so much fun.”

Stefani and Shelton’s year as a married couple has been full of planting seeds, literally. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and The Voice coach have been spending the majority of their time at their Oklahoma home, gardening.

During the interview, Stefani says Shelton is “literally on the tractor right now turning dirt for me.”

“I personally like when people do things for me a lot,” the singer says about getting her hands dirty. “But he likes to actually do it himself. So, I’ve gotten kinda into it with him and it’s super rewarding when you plant seeds.”

Stefani notes that their love of gardening has blossomed into something more. “Seed planting, because it’s such a huge thing in my life. Only to end up in Oklahoma planting seeds,” she says about her and her husband’s connection to gardening together. “[Planting] the seeds of faith. The seeds of just these wild ideas that I had, that actually came true. Even the one to fall in love with Blake. And it’s so crazy because now I'm going to go there and plant so many flowers and they're going to bloom. And it’s so exciting and there’s so much relevance between the two things if you think about it.”

Stefani and Shelton got married in 2021 after five years of dating, and the two are far from leaving the honeymoon phase. Stefani notes during a game of Burning Questions on Ellen that “Blake Shelton” is her current obsession.