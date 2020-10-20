Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Hit Singles as Country Tunes With Help From Jimmy Fallon: Watch!

Gwen Stefani is giving the world a chance to hear what No Doubt tunes would have sounded like with a country music twang. The songstress joined Jimmy Fallon for a fun sketch on Monday's Tonight Show, and she embraced her Blake Shelton-inspired love of country.

"Howdy I'm Buck Pinto, here with a new record I think y'all are going to be mighty excited for see," Fallon, in character as pitchman Buck Pinto, in a fake infomercial. "If you're like me, you love the sweet sounds of down home country music, but if you're also like me, you love the rockin' music of multitalented superstar Gwen Stefani. Problem is, you got to choose one or the other."

"Well, not anymore, thanks to this new album, Gwen's Gone Country," Fallon's Buck Pinto said, holding up a record featuring Stefani in denim and a cowboy hat standing next to a wide open field.

The infomercial explained that, if you "like your ska and pop by the way of the south," than this album is definitely for you.

Strumming a guitar and wearing a gorgeous white and red cowgirl ensemble, Stefani belted out some shockingly fantastic new covers of a few No Doubt classics, reimagined as country tunes -- starting with "Don't Speak" that would flat-out be a hit if she decided to release this version for real.

Stefani also delivered snippets of country-inspired renditions of "Spiderwebs" and "Hollaback Girl," all while performing in front of a green screen with increasingly ridiculous backgrounds evoking a southern aesthetic.

"Order today! There's no doubt you'll love it," Fallon's infomerical pitchman exclaimed, leaving everyone at home now wishing this album actually existed.

For more on Stefani's real-life foray into the world of country music, alongside her boyfriend, check out the video below.