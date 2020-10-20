Gwen Stefani Reveals She and Blake Shelton Already Celebrated Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving -- and a dozen other celebrations -- went down at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma base over the weekend. And, Stefani even baked her first pumpkin pie for the mega-celebration!

The couple celebrated the holiday early this year, as they prepare to return to Los Angeles, California, to resume filming The Voice, which returns to NBC with its 19th season premiere on Monday.

“We actually had our Thanksgiving here last night because we had to switch around the schedules this year,” Stefani, 51, said during an interview with Hoda & Jenna on Monday morning. “So, we had an early Thanksgiving, so it’s just been a lot of fun being out here.”

“We had like 14 different celebrations last night and had to pile them all together so we could fit it all in,” added Stefani, who previously dished on the couple's Thanksgiving traditions to ET. “It was really good. I made my first pumpkin pie, ever. My mom always does it. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m graduating onto the next level.’ I actually didn’t panic. It was actually really fun.”

The couple have been staying with Stefani’s sons and her brother’s family at Shelton’s rural Oklahoma property, where baking pies is all part of the pandemic-induced domestication Stefani has experienced. However, she has quickly discovered that not all homely duties are quite as fun as baking.

"I feel like since we were all locked down, I had to do so much laundry and cleaning and cooking and toilet cleaning and it was like ... it was so gross," she said. "It was a lot of work.”

“We had five kids here home-schooling in this old abandoned house that Blake bought on this land,” she added. “It was like a hoarder's house. We found some old school desks. They were disgusting and we cleaned them out and the kids were home-schooling in this cabin. It was very extreme."

Stefani and Shelton made a trip to Los Angeles to film the blind auditions for The Voice, and are expected to return in coming weeks.

As for whether the two plan to tie the knot once the pandemic allows, the No Doubt singer was coy about the idea during another interview, on Today.

“Oh, that’s a really good question," Stefani said when asked what was happening with the wedding. "The good news is that we still like each other a lot. That’s good. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Stefani was even less forthcoming during her chat with Hoda & Jenna, who also brought up the topic of weddings being postponed by the pandemic.



“All of us our rescheduling our lives. We’re on pause,” Stefani said. “There’s been a lot of blessings in disguise for me. I’ve been working on new music, which I was not expecting to do. When I write music is when I feel the most alive and that whole buzz I get from writing the songs is so fulfilling, so that’s what I’ve been doing.”

