Gwen Stefani Says She Doesn't Want Her Wedding to Blake Shelton to Be a 'COVID Situation'

Gwen Stefani is "so excited" to be engaged to her fiancé, Blake Shelton, but that doesn't mean she's rushing down the aisle anytime soon.

During a Monday appearance with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Stefani opened up about her recent engagement to her longtime love.

"It's so funny to even say 'engaged' because it feels so weird," the 51-year-old singer said. "We've been saying it so long for like five years 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' And now we actually are engaged. I feel like I'm in a cartoon or something."

Despite her newly engaged bliss, Stefani isn't interested in getting married in the middle of a pandemic.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared," she shared. "Really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID. We're sort of going to see what happens in the next few months."

As for their highly anticipated engagement, a source previously told ET that Stefani was waiting to receive a "proper proposal" from Shelton.

"Gwen has always spoken about a big traditional wedding with family and friends but they plan to wait and see how the pandemic pans out," the source told ET. "And in the meantime, enjoy their engagement."