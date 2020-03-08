Gwyneth Paltrow and 16-Year-Old Daughter Apple Martin Are Twinning in New Workout Selfie

At 47, Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping up with her 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin! The lookalike mother-daughter duo were hard at work on their fitness on Friday, sharing a twinning workout selfie.

"Two generations of fanatics @tracyandersonmethod 💕," Paltrow captioned a photo taken by Apple herself.

In the photo, both ladies are wearing sports bras and leggings, showing off their impressive toned abs.

Gwyneth and Apple also teamed up with the Goop creator's actress mother, Blythe Danner, to promote the new GoopGenes skincare products in a video spanning three generations.

"What advice would you give your younger self?" Apple asks her mother and grandmother in the clip.

"Grow up!" Blythe jokingly replies.

"Get your s**t together, man!" Gwyneth adds.

Gwyneth and Apple have been spending lots of time together lately. In mid-July, The Politician star shared a cute bikini selfie with her mini-me, writing, "Summer with my 🍎."

For more, watch the clip below: