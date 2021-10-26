Gwyneth Paltrow and Jada Pinkett Smith Discuss How Porn Industry Can be Bad for Women (Exclusive)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jada Pinkett Smith are having a candid conversation about sex. In this exclusive preview of Paltrow's appearance on Red Table Talk debuting Wednesday, the two women -- alongside Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris -- discuss how pornography is harmful to women.

Pinkett Smith -- who previously acknowledged having "an unhealthy relationship with porn" on Red Table Talk -- says pornography has "really messed us up" because it almost exclusively focuses on the man's pleasure.

"I'm supposed to be there for every whim, every pleasure, it's like, 'woah, woah, woah,'" she says. "And the women's pleasure doesn't even matter! It's not even thought about!"

Paltrow agrees and says another reason why pornography is bad for women is because it gives the message to young women that being sexually desirable is the most important trait to have.

"And then the other layer which I find really disturbing, is that because of the imagery that comes out and the consciousness that comes out around porn, I feel like girls -- young girls -- are getting the message that they have to be f**kable. Like, that's the number one priority, right? It's so awful, right, and it's like, it's doing such a disservice."

"It's so weird, I don't know, I feel like we're living in a such weird time because we're making all these incredible advances and then we're going backwards with all these other things," she continues.

Paltrow's episode of Red Table Talk will be available on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. During the episode, Paltrow shares advice on how to have the intimacy and sex you really want, and her "sexpert" reveals the key to getting out of a sex slump, tips on how to have the best sex of your life and the importance of learning your intimate language.

In a May 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith opened up about her unhealthy relationship with pornography during a time when she was trying to practice abstinence, and also discussed how it can negatively affect sexual intimacy.

"It was actually, like, filling, like, an emptiness. At least you think it is, but it's actually not," she said. "Actually reading, like, some of the effects of pornography, like the idea that it gives you false expectations as far as sexual interactions, I can definitely see that with men. How a woman should always be willing and ready. She should be ready to have sex however he wants, in any position, anywhere, and you should enjoy it no matter what. And it shouldn't just be joy, but it should be exhilaration. In pornography you’re never tired. There's never a 'no,' so I can definitely see how that can create an unrealistic expectation."

"I don't really think we know culturally what women like in regards to sex, because women have not been allowed to explore in the same way as men," she added. "... We're just getting to the point where we're even giving ourselves the opportunity to explore, so we need years of that before we even know."

"I try always to be neutral on the topic," Paltrow said. "I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever. I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts. Then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal."

"I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth," she continued. "Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself. I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen if something feels right, and to act from that place."