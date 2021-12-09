Gwyneth Paltrow Gifts a Sexy Toy to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Gwyneth Paltrow's got jokes and plenty of sex toys in her holiday-themed satirical video that featured, among others, Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson.

The 49-year-old actress starred in a comical Guide to Holiday Etiquette video in which the Goop founder dishes how Hollywood can best survive the upcoming holidays. Hint, hint: tons of booze and carbs.

But perhaps the best part about the 1-minute, 48-second video comes near the halfway mark when Paltrow stuffs gift bags with some of Goop's most talked-about gifts. With a row of gift bags for some of her favorite celebrities sitting on a mantel, Paltrow approaches them and gets to work.

Kardashian West and Davidson were the recipients of a large claw that seemed better suited on the knuckles of the DC Comics character Wolverine. Paltrow's apparently reading between the lines here and insinuating the pair enjoys a rough going behind closed doors. Remember, fans recently noticed a mark on the comedian's neck, leading many to speculate it was a hickey.

Adele, Stephen Colbert and Taylor Swift also got the Goop treatment.

Paltrow gifted the 30 singer a dietary supplement dubbed DTF, which Goop claims “supports women’s sexual desire, arousal, and mood.” Adele, of course, is dating powerhouse sports agent Rich Paul.

The Late Show host's bag was filled with a "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle, a follow-up to Paltrow's headline-making candle, "This Smells Like My Vagina."

And, in a true sign she's all over pop culture headlines, Paltrow teases the Red singer with an all-too-familiar red scarf that made waves in her "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" track. But, in the end, Paltrow kept the scarf and swapped it out for a vibrator. Yes, the same vibrator Paltrow said once embarrassed her 15-year-old son, Moses.

For good measure, Paltrow also dished fashion advice. As the actress models a slew of wardrobe changes, the voiceover says, "When dressing for the holidays, keeping things easy and versatile is essential. Unsure how? Just add a cape. Dressed in festive red? Add a cape. Relaxing in sweats? Add a cape. Night on the town? Add a cape!"

Moral of the story, Paltrow's got Hollywood covered for the holidays.