Gwyneth Paltrow Has a 'Birthday Parade' for Son Moses While Social Distancing

Gwyneth Paltrow found a way to celebrate her son Moses' birthday while in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to show off a birthday parade she held for Moses on his 14th birthday.

The teen felt celebrated on his big day when two cars filled with his friends pulled up in front of his house. The cars were decorated with paint as his friends held posters and screamed out well wishes.

A pajama-clad Moses smiled next to his mom as they watched the festivities from a safe distance, with the teen running to grab a present from a car at one point.

Paltrow also posted birthday wishes for her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, on Instagram, celebrating him as "the best."

"He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself," she wrote alongside pics of Moses smiling, skateboarding and singing. "Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend."

"I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room," she added. "I love you."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake also had to celebrate their son's birthday while in quarantine. Biel took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal how she and Timberlake spent Silas' fifth birthday.

"We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now," she wrote. "... To celebrate his big birthday, we’re supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time."

