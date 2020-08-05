Gwyneth Paltrow, Renée Zellweger and More Celebs Read Hilarious Texts from Their Moms

Even celebrities get silly texts from their moms! In honor of Mother's Day, Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Livefeatured a video of A-List stars reading hilarious messages from their moms.

It all began with Gwyneth Paltrow, who lives next to her mother, Blythe Danner, in Long Island, New York.

"Can I come swim? My pool is 72 burrr," Paltrow recited, before reading the followup texts she received from her mom that day. "Don't have to eat. I have plenty. Actually, going for a walk. Maybe tomorrow. No, fine. I changed my mind. Didn't want to get wet."

January Jones' mom had a simple question for her, writing, "Were you ever contacted to be in the SD anti meth campaign? Their slogan is controversial. Just curious."

Meanwhile, Renée Zellweger's mom just wanted to share a quick update with her. "We got our shingles vaccine this morning," she wrote. "Sweet dreams my love. Love you so very much."

Likewise, Emily Blunt's mother recounted her day's activities via text.

"Dearest boop. Interesting day here," Blunt's mom began. "Was wielding a handheld small vacuum on the stairs yesterday. Missed my footing, fell backwards, vacuum whirled up and crashed onto my arm and then onto the whole floor. I executed some sort of swivel halfway down the stairs and nearly followed it nose first but managed to clutch the banisters. Thought my arm was broken but just badly bruised. Phew."

She added, "I finished the day with a lovely Thai meal with Seb."

It was Elle Fanning's mom, though, that had the most stereotypical-mom text, as she sent Fanning a seemingly random safety warning.

"Just a reminder, don't ever, ever, ever dive into a swimming pool period or into an ocean or a lake ever ever. No matter what!!!" Fanning's mom wrote. "You cannot rely on someone saying it's safe or thinking that it's deep enough. Oceans have sandbars that look deep, but really are up to your ankle. Just go in at steps or scoot in on your bottom gently."

"Even jumping feet first is dangerous too, unless you ball up tightly. You can jam your legs and do the same damage if you don't ball up when jumping. Avoid both," she continued. "You're TALL and you can NOT risk it at all! Never! No matter what. Love you."

