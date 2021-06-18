Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Has Not Seen Any of Her Movies

Apple Martin hasn't seen any of her mom, Gwyneth Paltrow's, movies. The 48-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, and revealed why Apple, 17, doesn't tune in to her projects.

Paltrow shares both Apple and her 15-year-old son, Moses, with her ex, Chris Martin.

"My kids have never seen me in a movie," she said, before amending, "I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."

As for why the teen opts out of her mom's flicks, Paltrow said, "She says she likes me here, like how she knows [me], and it's weird if I'm onscreen."

While Apple may forego her mom's films, she recently teamed up with Paltrow's brand, Goop. Back in April, Apple starred in a TikTok video for the brand in which she mocked her mom's morning routine.

"She was sort of part of the product development process," Paltrow said of Apple's Goop involvement during an appearance on the Today show. "And so when it came out I was like, 'Oh my gosh. Should I let her be in the picture or not?' She wanted to be in the picture, so we decided to let her."

