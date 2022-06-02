Gwyneth Paltrow 'Wishes' She Would've Made Out With More of the 'Dead Poet's Society' Cast

Gwyneth Paltrow is thinking about all the guys she didn't kiss. On Thursday, Ethan Hawke took to Instagram to mark the 33rd anniversary of the release of Dead Poet's Society, which he starred in alongside Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard, Josh Charles and more.

To commemorate the milestone, Hawke shared a series of photos from the flick, which he captioned with a quote from Williams' character, John Keating, a teacher at an all-boys high school that inspired his students through his poetry lessons.

"I stand upon my desk to remind myself that we must constantly look at things in a different way," the quote reads.

Paltrow was quick to chime in in the comments section, calling Dead Poet's Society the "best movie EVER," before revealing a long-held wish she has about the cast.

"I wish I had made out with more of you than I did," Paltrow admitted.

Hawke, with whom Paltrow starred in the 1998 film Great Expectations, replied to the actress' comment, quipping, "We all wish the same."

While they never appeared in a movie together, in real life, Paltrow and Leonard reportedly dated back in the '90s.

Paltrow went on to marry Chris Martin in 2003. The pair, who shares Moses, 16, and Apple, 18, divorced in 2016. The Goop founder married Brad Falchuk in 2018.