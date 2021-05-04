Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Roasts Her Mom's Morning Routine on TikTok

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has some thoughts on her mom's morning routine. Apple Martin, the 16-year-old daughter of Gwyneth and her ex, Chris Martin, starred in a TikTok video for her mom's company, Goop, in which the teen described what she believes her mom does every morning.

As Apple hilariously makes fun of her mom's typical morning, Gwyneth, who also has a 14-year-old son, Moses, makes a drink, applies products to her face, and works on her laptop.

"So first my mom drinks her Goopglow Superpowder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter. So she will have that," Apple says. "I suppose the Goopglow is a part of her cleanse, which she's been on since the day I was born, apparently."

As for Gwyneth's skincare routine, Apple adds, "It's eight a.m. and she's been doing this since seven a.m. She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of Goopglow products for her glowing skin."

Apple concluded the clip by explaining what Gwyneth does as soon as she sits down to work.

"Then she gets to work making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes, and just everything vagina," the teen jokes. "And yeah, that's my mom's morning routine."

The brand captioned the video, "When you get roasted by your gen z daughter."

i’ll never love anyone like i love gwyneth paltrow pic.twitter.com/9nOlNCjFap — Jack (@franc3y) April 5, 2021

Apple also starred in a getting ready video for the brand, in which she smiled for the camera, made coffee, brushed her teeth, did her hair, applied products to her face, picked out her outfit, and put on makeup.

Despite the teasing from her daughter, Gwyneth was happy to have Apple onboard to promote Goop's latest product. The proud mom shared a black-and-white pic of herself and Apple on Instagram in honor of the launch.

"Exciting new product launch today featuring one of the absolute loves of my life," Gwyneth gushed in the caption.

