Halle Berry Celebrates 55th Birthday With Serenade From Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is grateful for another year of life.

The Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 55th birthday on Saturday, and thanked boyfriend Van Hunt for her special serenade. In a video posted on her Instagram, Berry is smiling as she sits in the passenger seat of a car, her window rolled down, wind blowing through her hair and listening to the song "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes."

"After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th. In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling!" she captioned the clip. "Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade 🎵."

The actress received a slew of birthday messages from famous friends and fans. Ava DuVernay wrote, "Blessings on your birthday, Sis! xo!" while Thandie Newton commented, "You deserve all of it Halle. All. Of. IT 👏🏽."

Viola Davis also sent Berry a message, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful sis!!! Love you❤️"

As for Berry's beau, Hunt shared a photo of a candle, writing, "wax, nevr wane. love's aflame. happiest of double5's to u, Suga."

Earlier this week, Berry reflected on her career and most recent movie, Bruised, writing on Instagram, "It used to be when you were 40 your career was done … and I mean really done. I couldn't think that I'd be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it's got to be changing. I'm proof of that."

Meanwhile, Berry revealed she was dating Hunt in September, and hasn't been shy about showing off their love. ET spoke with Hunt in March, where he opened up about how he definitely considers Berry his muse.

"In more ways than I can even tell you right now," he said when asked if she's influenced his new music. "I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. ...The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life."

