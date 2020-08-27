Halle Berry Celebrates '#SelfLove' in New Topless Pic

Halle Berry is celebrating self-love with a sultry new pic. The John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an important message about putting herself first.

"Self-love is never selfish," Berry captioned the photo, which shows her topless, sitting cross-legged on the floor in a pair of crisp white trousers. The actress looks over her shoulder, with her wavy hair covering her face and arms wrapped around her chest.

Fans gushed over the snap, with some praising Berry as "flawless" and others thanking her for the positive message. "I love it...that's my new mission in life,self-love.💗I can't pour into anyone else if my cup is empty," one commenter wrote.

Berry, who turned 54 earlier this month, is looking better than ever. In a birthday post on Aug. 14, the mom of two said "life just gets better and better."

In an April interview with ET, Berry opened up about how she was focusing on the positive amid her "nightmare" of a time trying to homeschool 12-year-old daughter Nahla and 6-year-old son Maceo.

"I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining," she said.

