Halle Berry Teases New Relationship With Flirty Instagram Pic

Looks like Halle Berry may have a new man in her life!

The 53-year-old actress sparked romance rumors over the weekend when she posted a photo of herself sitting outside with a mystery man to Instagram. Although no faces were pictured, it's clear from the intimate pic that they were getting cozy.

"Sunday, funday," Berry captioned it.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, writing things like, "Very nice glad you found someone for you miss Halle Berry," "Keeping it quiet 💯," and "Wow, lucky man."

If Berry is, in fact, in a relationship, this would mark the first partner the public has known about since her brief romance with musician Alex Da Kid in 2017. She was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez. Berry shares 6-year-old son Maceo with Martinez, and 12-year-old daughter Nahla from her former relationship with Gabriel Aubry.

Back in April, in an Instagram Live chat with Lena Waithe, Berry opened up about why she chose to stay single for so long following her divorce from Martinez in 2016.

"I've learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now," she said at the time. "When I divorced Maceo's dad, I've been pretty alone by myself going on three years now. Decidedly so, for sure."

"I have decided to take time. I'm very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone," she continued. "But I decided, no I'm going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I'm going to spend time with me. And it's been so great that I think I might stay like this!"

It seems like Berry has certainly been enjoying all the extra time she's had with her kids while staying at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She told ET in April, however, that there's one thing she's really struggling with -- homeschooling!

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," she confessed. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

"At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge," she added. "But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

