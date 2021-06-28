Hallmark Reveals Second Wave of 'Summer Nights' Movies (Exclusive)

More summer fun is on the way at Hallmark.

Hallmark Channel will launch a second wave of original "Summer Nights" movies beginning Saturday, July 31, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere three new installments of their popular mystery franchises in August, ET can exclusively reveal.

Bridges and Bleu co-star opposite Scott Michael Foster and Taiana Tully in the Bachelor-esque film Love, For Real, which kicks off the second wave of summer originals. Ko's movie, Sweet Pecan Summer (working title), closes out Hallmark Channel's programming lineup on Aug. 28.

For the full schedule of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming programming slate, check out the below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "SUMMER NIGHTS"

All premieres at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

Love, For Real

Starring: Chloe Bridges, Taiana Tully, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu

Premieres: Saturday, July 31

Hayley (Bridges) and her friend, Bree (Tully), go on a dating show to advance their careers. But bachelor Marco (Bleu) and producer Luke’s (Foster) plans are for Hayley to stay through the finale.

The 27-Hour Day

Starring: Autumn Reeser, Andrew Walker

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 7

An entrepreneur (Reeser) takes a necessary break from developing her wellness brand empire and discovers that the work-life balance she needs won’t be easy. Will a new romance and relaxing retreat change her life forever?

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6

Starring: Jack Wagner, Caitlyn Stryker, Josie Bissett, Nathan Witte

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 14

Before saying “I do” themselves, Mick (Wagner) and Olivia (Bissett) are hosting the wedding of an A-list actor (Witte) and his fiancée (Stryker). But when the low-key celebration morphs into an event that’s anything but that, they have to quickly pivot to pull it off. Meanwhile, when Mick gets an exciting opportunity Olivia won’t let him turn down, they’re faced with delaying their own nuptials until a last-minute change in plans gives both couples the weddings of their dreams.

Love in the Afternoon (working title)

Starring: Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey, Linda Dano

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 21

In order to save her daytime soap drama from cancellation, head writer Maggie (Lilley) must convince Darin (Paevey), fan-favorite actor and her real-life ex-boyfriend, to return to the show. The show’s producer, Alice (Dano), who created the series, wants to retire and hopes to pass the baton to Maggie, if the soap can be salvaged.

Sweet Pecan Summer (working title)

Starring: Christine Ko, Wes Brown, Lauren Tom

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 28

Amanda (Ko) must work with her ex-boyfriend, J.P. (Brown), to sell her favorite aunt’s (Tom) pecan farm. Putting aside their differences, old feelings start to rekindle and they question their life paths.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

Mystery 101: Deadly History

Starring: Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, Robin Thomas

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 1

Amy (Wagner) and Travis (Polaha) travel to New York to investigate when Amy’s uncle goes missing, as does all his research on the “accidental” death 50 years ago of a family heir.

Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 8

As Hannah (Sweeney) and Mike (Mathison) experience engaged life while balancing their busy careers, a murder at a 24-hour gym complicates their wedding planning.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 22

While on a “pre-honeymoon” getaway, Aurora (Bure) and Nick (Matter) discover a body, and as they get closer to finding out what really happened, danger knocks on their doorstep.

