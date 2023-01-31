Hallmark Sets Five Movie Premieres for March: See the Schedule (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set five new movie premieres for March with romances led by Three Wise Men and a Baby's Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes; Lucifer's Aimee Garcia; Kristoffer Polaha; and more; ET can exclusively reveal.

Hallmark Channel will debut three original films, including Picture of Her, which kicks off the annual "Spring Into Love" programming lineup on March 29. The romantic movie stars Rhiannon Fish and Hynes, and centers on a woman who unwittingly becomes the face of an award-winning magazine's cover and embarks on a journey to find the photographer who took her picture.

The other Hallmark Channel movies are headlined by Sustad and Brooks Darnell, in Game of Love, and Nadia Hatta and Polaha, in the soccer-themed Winning Team.

Over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Garcia stars in The Cases of Mystery Lane alongside Campbell, airing March 19. The pair play married couple Birdie and Alden, whose marriage is in a bit of a funk. In an effort to get out of their rut, Alden secretly takes courses to become a private investigator and soon finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation. But he discovers that the key to it all may be Birdie, but he first must come clean and his wife may also have some secrets of her own.

See Hallmark's February lineup, which features six romances and mystery movies, including the second installment in Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker's Curious Caterer series.

HALLMARK CHANNEL

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT, unless otherwise noted.

Game of Love

Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Brooks Darnell

Premieres:Saturday, March 11

Audrey (Sustad), a creative board game designer and Matthew (Darnell), a research-driven marketing consultant, are tasked with creating a new game to help players find romance. Given just weeks to deliver the project, the pair find that they have very different approaches. However, as they try to work together, they discover something they have in common: they each have a lot to learn about love.

Winning Team

Crown Media

Starring: Nadia Hatta and Kristoffer Polaha

Premieres: Saturday, March 18

When pro soccer player Emily (Hatta) finds herself no longer in the game, she teams up with Ian (Polaha), a laid-back small-town coach, to lead her niece’s team to the playoffs.

Picture of Her — "Spring Into Love" kicks off

Starring: Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes

Premieres: Saturday, March 25

Beth (Fish) unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Unexpected Grace

Starring: Erica Durance, Michael Rady and Erica Tremblay

Premieres:Sunday, March 12

Grace (Tremblay) finds a note from a schoolgirl looking for a friend. Since Grace is still trying to find her place in her new hometown, she excitedly writes back and sets off a chain of events that ultimately changes the lives of three people.

The Cases of Mystery Lane

Starring: Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia

Premieres:Sunday, March 19

Birdie Case (Garcia) is a bright, successful attorney. Her husband, Alden (Campbell), is smart and charming, but his inability to settle on a career is causing strain in their marriage. When Alden goes behind his wife’s back to take classes in hopes of becoming a private investigator, a homework assignment entangles him in a murder investigation. Birdie just may hold the keys to solving the mystery, but Alden will have to come clean to find out. Only, Alden suspects that Birdie might be hiding secrets of her own.