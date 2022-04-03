Halsey Rocks the 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet Just Days After Having Surgery

Things have come full-circle for Halsey. The singer, who made her GRAMMYs debut in 2017, has officially returned to music's biggest night after five years and just days after having surgery.

Stepping out in Las Vegas on Sunday, the 27-year-old new mom could not be missed in a strapless dark maroon and black belted Pressiat gown with a high back slit, black strappy heels and a matching black statement hat.

Halsey topped off her show-stopping red carpet look with a deep wine red lip and sparkling jewels.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

As she revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday, the circumstances of her attending now are strangely similar to what they were years ago.

"The last time I attended the GRAMMYs was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅," she recalled. "As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago."

While Halsey did not elaborate on the medical procedure, she added, "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)."

Later, she shared in an Instagram Story that she left the ceremony because she wasn't feeling well, though stayed to watch BTS perform.

Instagram

The singer is up for her third GRAMMY nomination tonight, this time for Best Alternative Music Album for her fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. She's up against fellow contenders Fleet Foxes, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks and St. Vincent.

"Thinking a lot of things. Here’s to taking risks!" she wrote on Instagram after news of the nomination. "Most important thing is that this album means something to YOU."

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards airs Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete awards season coverage.