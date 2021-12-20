Hannah Brown's Brother Patrick Is Engaged to Her Ex Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens

A trip down the aisle is in one Bachelor Nation-adjacent couple's future! Patrick Brown, the brother of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, proposed to his girlfriend, Haley Stevens, over the weekend. In a twist straight out of the romantic franchise, Haley is the ex of Jed Wyatt, the man Hannah picked in her season of The Bachelorette, and who was revealed to be still involved with another woman.

Haley shared the engagement news on her Instagram account over the weekend, posting photos of Patrick proposing with an emerald cut diamond sparkler.

"12.18.21 ✨ I said YES to forever with my best friend!!✨…and it was perfect!" the bride-to-be captioned the sweet shots. "💕Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!💕 📸: @sledbetterphoto."

Hannah hasn't publicly spoken about the couple's engagement, but she did tell Us Weekly last month, “About his love life -- I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with, but I love him and want him to be happy.”

Hannah did open up about her own love life in her recent memoir, God Bless This Mess. She talked about appearing on her ex, Peter Weber's, season of The Bachelor to wish him well and admitted her feelings for him "came back a little bit."

“It was like a pressure cooker of emotions. Going from everything with Jed, to Tyler [Cameron], to then being on this crazy show and being like, ‘How did I get on this?’” Hannah told ET.

