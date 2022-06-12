Harrison Wagner Cause of Death: 'He Ultimately Lost His Battle With Addiction,' Family Says

Jack and Kristina Wagner have set up a fund in honor of their son, Harrison, who died at the age of 27. Along with the announcement of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund the General Hospital stars shared the cause of his death.

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the description on the site reads.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

In addition, the site shares that all funds donated will go towards helping young men pay rent, or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford care at the New Life House, which is a recovery community.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Harrison died Monday, June 7. According to the report, Harrison died in a parking lot.

On Thursday, Harrison’s on-off girlfriend, Sophie Bui, paid tribute to him in an emotional Instagram post. "Here’s a love letter to babe. I’m so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health," Sophia wrote. "Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry,” she wrote.

"I was never alone in this world with you," she continued. "You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be yr babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life."

Harrison’s older brother, Peter, also shared a message dedicated to him, on his Instagram -- along with a series of throwback photos.