Harry Hamlin Responds to Question About Daughter Amelia's Split From Scott Disick

Harry Hamlin is proud of his daughter, Amelia Hamlin. The 20-year-old model split from 38-year-old Scott Disick in September, and her father was asked about the breakup during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The 70-year-old actor responded to a fan who wanted to know the reason behind the breakup, and if he was secretly happy that his daughter was no longer with Scott.

Calling the question, "interesting," Harry shared, "Look, Amelia's doing great. She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo. I have no idea, I didn't pull the curtain, I have no idea what exactly happened there. I'm just glad that she is solo, put it that way."

When asked if the alleged DM scandal played a part in the breakup, Lisa replied, "Well, I don't think that was helpful. There's never one reason why, I think, people split up. You know, now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal."

Months after Amelia and Scott's breakup, the Rinna-Hamlin family suffered a tragic loss with the death of Lisa's mom, Lois, in November. Harry spoke about his late mother-in-law on WWHL, sharing, "She was dancing until three weeks before she passed. Lisa texted me this morning and said, 'Lois would be happy. She made People magazine.'"