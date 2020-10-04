'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Expecting First Child With Georgia Groome

Rupert Grint is going to be a father.

The 31-year-old British actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, is expecting his first child with 28-year-old actress Georgia Groome. His rep confirmed the news in a statement to E! News on Friday after the two were spotted together in London on Thursday, with Groome's baby bump visible.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the statement reads.

ET has reached out to Grint's rep for further comment.

Grint has been extremely private about his personal life, though he's been linked to Groome since 2011. The couple sparked marriage rumors last year, when Groome was snapped wearing a gold band on her left ring finger.

In December 2018, Grint said he definitely wanted kids in the future in an interview with The Guardian.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he said when asked about turning 30. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Grint in November about his AppleTV+ thriller, The Servant, and he surprisingly said he had only recently watched the first movie in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"You watch us grow up through all the awkward teenage stages, and it's not something that I've ever really wanted to revisit," he explained. "[Although] it was a great experience, and I've got great memories."

Despite his own reluctance, he said he would definitely show his future kids his Harry Potter films.

"It's kind of surreal, but of course I will," he said. "It was a huge part of my life."

Grint also commented on the close friendship of two of his co-stars, Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

"There was always something," he said. "There was a little bit of a spark."

"But we were kids," he added. "It was like any kind of playground romance."

