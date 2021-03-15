Harry Styles Goes Shirtless for His First Ever GRAMMYs Performance

Harry Styles is so "Golden"! The 27-year-old British singer took to the GRAMMYs stage for the first time, performing his hit, "Watermelon Sugar."

Styles took to the stage wearing a green boa, and a Gucci leather blazer and jacket. He was shirtless underneath his blazer and accessorized with multiple rings as he delivered a flawless vocal performance while also showing off a few dance moves.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Styles won a GRAMMY on Sunday for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar." He was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line and Best Music Video for "Adore You." The win and nominations mark Styles' first both as a solo artist and from his boy band days in One Direction.

The singer changed outfits to accept his Best Pop Solo Performance award, wearing corduroy flares, a yellow plaid blazer and a pink printed sweater vest. He also switched out his green feather boa for a purple one.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Congrats to Harry Styles for winning his first #GRAMMYs for Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar pic.twitter.com/jeVjq6594Y — best harry pics (@hstylespics) March 15, 2021

Other performers at Sunday's show include Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and more.