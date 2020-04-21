HBO Max Announces Launch Date, Teases New Shows Starring Anna Kendrick, Kaley Cuoco and More

Are you reading for another new streaming app? WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday that its entry into the streaming wars, HBO Max, will officially launch on Wednesday, May 27. Additionally, the new platform announced its slate of “Max Originals” -- starring Anna Kendrick, Elmo and more -- available on day one.

Among the new series is the anthology half-hour comedy series, Love Life, about a person’s (Kendrick) journey from first love to last love and how the people shaped them on their way to finding the person they end up with forever. This is not to be confused with the actress' other new series, Dummy, on Quibi.

The streaming platform will also debut two new reality competition series: Craftopia and Legendary. The former is a kids crafting show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki, aka (LaurDIY).

The other is an exploration of the underground ballroom community with voguing teams facing off in “sickening” showcases of talent. The competition is judged by a panel of celebrities, including Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion.

Craftopia won’t be the only children's series on the platform with a whole new slate of Looney Tunes Cartoons and Elmo’s very own late-night talk show, The Not Too Late Show With Elmo, which will include visits by Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Blake Lively and Lil Nas X.

In addition to the Max Originals, the platform will also debut the feature-length documentary On the Record, about music executive Drew Dixon’s decision to come forward with allegations of sexual assault by mogul Russell Simmons.

Following the launch, HBO Max promises the release of several news series throughout the summer and fall, including Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight, the anticipated Friends reunion, a new season of Search Party, the docuseries Expecting Amy following Amy Schumer’s life on tour while pregnant, and the adult animated comedy Close Enough.

While not expected this year, previously announced upcoming originals include the Gossip Girl reboot and the Prince George animated series.

Outside of originals, HBO Max will boast a deep vault of content, including TV series and movies from CNN, Cartoon Network, TBS, TCM and TNT as well as HBO’s slate of original content. Additionally, fans can look forward to full access to Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The O.C., Gossip Girl, The West Wing and more.

