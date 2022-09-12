HBO Max Renews 'Rap Sh!t' for Season 2: 'We're Going Bigger and Harder'

It's a win for Issa Rae! On Monday, HBO Max announced that the Insecure creator's second series, Rap Sh!t, has officially been renewed for a second season. The news dropped less than two weeks after its Sept. 1 finale premiered.

"We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max agreed, adding, "We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of RAP SH!T. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming."

The show's freshman season follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. The concept was developed from Rae’s original Insecure script and aims to highlight the challenges women face trying to break into the male-dominated hip-hop industry.

Singleton serves as showrunner and executive producer with Rae. The Insecure alum responded to the show's renewal by calling the show's cast "one of a kind," adding, "I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder!"

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls also serve as co-executive producers, which is fitting since Rae previously shared with ET that their real-life journey is part of the inspiration behind the series.

"Besides being a fan of the female rap world, I wanted to center a show just around that come up," Rae said. She noted how her own "come up" was through social media and how different that process is for musicians compared to more traditional means of discovery.

"It just feels like a different time for artists to get discovered and to present themselves authentically," she added. "And it really just is a show about identity, which is something that I struggled with presenting initially."

Obviously, a show about female rappers needs that magic touch from the real-life inspirations -- of whom Rae shared there are many. "This show is inspired by all the female rappers that are out right now, from Cardi B to Megan [Thee Stallion] to the City Girls, No Name, Nicki Minaj and Tierra Whack," she said. "We took different pieces of their lives and put them through Shawna and Mia's story."

As for the City Girls, Rae called them the "biggest female rap duo since like Salt-N-Pepa."

"I mean, they're phenomenal, we really wanted to get their blessing," she added. "Their journey very much so mirrors Shawna and Mia's."

Rap Sh!t is available for streaming on HBO Max.