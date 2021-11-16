Heath Freeman, 'Bones' Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, who was best known for his role of Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts," Freeman's team tells ET in a statement. "His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

The statement continues, "He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

While details about Freeman's death are not immediately available, his friend, Shanna Moakler, wrote in an Instagram comment that the actor "passed in his sleep [Saturday] in his home in Austin."

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend," Moakler wrote in her post. "You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed."

Gina Carano, who starred alongside Freeman in the upcoming Terror on the Prairie flick, remembered the actor on Instagram, too, writing, "I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago."

"I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart," she wrote. "I didn’t know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering. I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship."

"Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave. He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him," Carano continued. "I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend. I’ll be missing you and praying for your loved ones."

Freeman's first acting credit came in 2001 on ER. Throughout his career, he appeared on shows including NCIS, Without a Trace and Raising the Bar. Freeman was most recently seen in the film The Outlaw Johnny Black, which was released on Nov. 3. He was next set to appear in Devil's Fruit and Terror on the Prairie.