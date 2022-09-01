Heather Dubrow Sends Daughter Max Off to College

Heather Dubrow is celebrating a major milestone in her daughter Max's life -- the start of college! The 53-year-old actress documented the teen's move in day on Instagram on Wednesday and it included an epic dorm makeover.

"...and off goes Max ❤️🦌 ! I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure," Dubrow captioned the series of pics. "I’m so proud of you - enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!!"

"I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart," she added.

In the snaps, the mother-daughter duo took the empty dorm room and transformed it into a college kid's sanctuary, complete with statement decor, lots of stuffed animals, ivy lights, and a bedside poster that reads, "Grateful every day." Doting dad Terry Dubrow also makes an appearance in one photo, hugging Max in the hallway of her dorm.

Max confirmed in May that she would be attending Tufts University in Massachusetts. "Bed party!!💙🤎" she captioned an Instagram post, showing herself surrounded by balloons that spell out "TUFTS" and dozens of school swag.

Earlier this month, Max shared an adorable photo of herself standing on the beach wearing a Tufts sweatshirt. "T-10 days💙🐘," she wrote, to which Heather replied with six crying emojis. Max later shared a sweet pic with her brother, Nick, writing, "how am i supposed to leave my best friend😭❤️"

Heather and Terry are nothing if not supportive parents. After Max came out as bisexual in 2020, Heather publicly shared her support, writing, "I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother !"

She shared the same support earlier this year when her and Terry's younger daughter, Kat, came out as a lesbian.

"We are so proud to show what our version of a 'normal' family looks like today," Heather told ET in February. "It's really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children, and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities. Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be. We hope that by sharing our story we are starting conversations in other homes and hopefully helping people."