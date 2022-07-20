Heather Rae El Moussa Says She Got Pregnant Naturally Despite IVF Treatments

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa recently announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together, and now the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star is sharing more about her pregnancy journey. On Tuesday night, Heather revealed that despite doing IVF, she ultimately ended up getting pregnant naturally.

"Dream man, miracle baby. ❤️" she began her post alongside black-and-white maternity photos taken by photographer Christina Cernik. "If you know us, you know our journey has been far from 'normal' so of course our pregnancy story is the same."

"I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey-we’ve been doing IVF and went from having seven frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy," she continued. "You just never know what life has in store for you. You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what’s meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby - the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened…"

Heather concluded her post noting that they haven't found out the gender of their baby yet. "I just can’t wait to hold her/him in my arms," she gushed.

In January, Heather and Tarek -- who tied the knot in October 2021 -- spoke to ET about their IVF journey, sharing that when they first met over two years ago, they were both in agreement of not expanding their family, which includes Tarek's 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 6-year-old son, Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Originally when we first met, it was like I said, 'No I don't want any kids.' He said, no more kids for him. So we were on the exact same page," Heather said. "Well, fast forward two-and-a-half years… you know."

Heather shared that when she was in her 20s, she found out she had a low egg count, therefore she made the decision to freeze some eggs and undergo IVF treatments in hopes to add a baby to their family.

"It's definitely been rough," Heather admitted of the IVF treatments. "These last two-and-a-half weeks, poking myself every single day with needles, three times a day, the hormones, the emotions... At first we found out I only had two eggs. Which going through this whole process and only finding out I had two eggs, I was sad. I did cry a little bit and, you know, going into the extraction -- we went to the extraction on Tuesday. I came out and I had seven eggs, so that was really exciting for us because we thought we only were gonna get two."

Heather explained that Tarek's support was helping her get through the tough moments. "His support means everything to me. He's the best husband. I don't think I could do it without him and I think that's so important for women that are going through this, to have someone -- if it's not a boyfriend or a husband or a partner -- but someone in their lives to turn to," she said. "Because you're going though a lot of emotions, the hormones affect you and you need to be able to talk to someone. I think as women and knowing we are struggling having babies, everyone's journey through this is really emotional and I don't think it's talked about enough or normalized enough."

Tarek and Heather announced their pregnancy news on July 13, in a joint post which read, "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!"

