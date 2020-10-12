Heather Rae Young Brings Chrishell Stause Along for Wedding Rehearsal Dress Fitting

It's a Selling Sunset girls' day out!

On Wednesday, Heather Rae Young invited co-star Chrishell Stause to come along to her wedding rehearsal dress fitting at the Galia Lahav bridal boutique in Los Angeles. Naturally, the two couldn't help themselves from documenting the experience on Instagram.

"First I said yes, now I have a dress!" Young, who is set to tie the knot with Tarek El Moussa next summer, shared. "Thank you @chrishell.stause for rehearsal dinner dress shopping with me today!! What a much needed girls day!!! I just adore this girl."

Stause re-posted the same photo, captioning it, "Heather, your energy is infectious and I couldn’t possibly be happier for you!! What a fun day! 💗"

Young also took to Instagram Stories to reveal that Stause actually found a dress for herself while browsing the store. "I love this girl," she raved. "She came to my fitting and she found a dress!"

Stause then shared videos to her own story, of her modeling the strapless glittery mini frock.

"I think I need this one. It's just a great party dress," she exclaimed. "Now I'm shopping for myself too ... this is amazing!"

Young approved, saying, "How gorgeous is this? Obsessed. You look beautiful. I love it."

The outing comes just a few days after El Moussa called out Young and Stause's Selling Sunset co-star, Christine Quinn, for saying "sh**ty things" about his relationship. The conversation took place while El Moussa and Young were discussing who would be invited to their upcoming nuptials on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"Honestly, coronavirus has changed a lot of dynamics for my relationships in general," Young admitted. "And with my cast members and the people I work with, you know, I haven't seen anyone. I mean, I see Jason [Oppenheim] occasionally -- he's actually coming over this evening. I've seen Mary [Fitzgerald]. You know, we see each other every so often. It's just been such a different vibe the last, like, eight months."

After Young listed most of her castmates as people she still keeps in touch with, the question of whether Quinn would be the only one from the show potentially not getting an invite naturally came up, which is when El Moussa weighed in.

"Christine has a big mouth," he said. "She said some sh**ty things about us. And that's about it. We're not really interested in dealing with her nonsense."

"Listen, just because she's never been famous before and she doesn't know how it works, she doesn't have to talk," he added. "It just makes her look stupid."

While speaking with ET in October, El Moussa and Young also revealed that they won't be inviting any exes to their wedding.

"No, no exes at the wedding," the Flip or Flop star stated, explaining that they are planning on having a small summer ceremony with no cameras. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."

"Just intimate, with our best friends and family," added Young. "We're gonna have to be strict with our list."

Hear more in the video below.