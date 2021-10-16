Here's Your First Look at CW's 'Naomi,' Ava DuVernay's Black Female Superhero Series

Meet the newest DC superhero, Naomi.

Premiering on The CW next year, the upcoming drama from executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship charts the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager, Naomi McDuffle (played by Kaci Walfall), as she pursues her hidden destiny. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

An early first look clip from the series was released Saturday during the annual virtual fan gathering, DC FanDome, revealing Walfall in action as she begins her adventure to becoming the latest DC heroine.

In the scene, Naomi receives a text informing her that there's a stunt happening at the town square relating to Superman. Immediately intrigued and excited about the prospect of new content for her site, Naomi races out of the classroom on her skateboard to try and capture the moment on video. When she arrives to the site, she gets hit with a strange electric current that paralyzes her temporarily as she falls to the ground.

As she's lying on the sidewalk, Naomi catches a blink-and-you'll-miss-it flash of Superman flying through the sky before she passes out. Just what happened to Naomi? Watch an early sneak peek from the new series below.

Naomi, based on the DC comics launched in 2019, premieres in 2022 on The CW.

