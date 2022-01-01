Here's Your First Look at Elodie Yung in Action in 'The Cleaning Lady' Series Premiere (Exclusive)

The Cleaning Lady is in for a rude awakening.

The upcoming Fox drama, adapted from the Argentine series, follows Thony (Elodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, who is struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker after coming to the U.S. from the Philippines in search of a medical treatment for her ailing son. After witnessing a murder, Thony cleans the crime scene to stay alive, then begins living a double life, cleaning for a crime syndicate while doing what is necessary to save her son.

In ET's exclusive clip from the series premiere, Thony overhears an argument between one of her fellow coworkers and their boss -- their disagreement stemming from an unexpected ask for her friend to throw a fight for the, as he threatens, the betterment of all of them.

When Thony, who was cleaning in the other room, is discovered by her coworker, she briefly confides in her. "They always think they own us," she says to Thony, who responds, "Only if we let them.:

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

“The Cleaning Lady is a darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails her, she refuses to be pushed into the shadows. A heartwarming family drama with heart-stopping thriller moments, Thony De La Rosa is our ‘Alice in Wonderland’ who guides us through the glitzy glamour of Las Vegas, while navigating the dark underbelly of the criminal world," showrunner Melissa Carter previously told ET.

The Cleaning Lady premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

