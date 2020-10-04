Here's Your First Look at 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'

Stars have proven they can dance, but can they sashay? Shante? Can they pull off a tight tuck and leave the girls gagging? We're about to find out.

VH1 has revealed our first look at RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the four-week extravaganza event series that will crown a new America's Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar each episode. "No matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time," Mama Ru said in a statement.

What wasn't immediately clear when the spinoff was announced, however, is that it isn't just a reality show competition; it's mystery theater! Viewers have to tune in each week to find out which stars of "film, music, television and comedy" are getting all up in drag. (Three celebs compete each week, with the prize money going to charity.)

They'll be assisted by "Queens Supremes," previous Drag Race contestants such as Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Watch the official announcement now:

"Even with the celebrities, it's interesting to see someone who's never been in full-on drag before perform, because drag doesn't change who you are, it actually reveals who you are," RuPaul told ET, while Visage promised the spinoff is packed with as many twists and turns as it is stars.

"It's a very British thing to do -- have celebrities participate," she said. "This felt like it was right, because this is the type of thing that celebs wanna do!"

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race premieres Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. on VH1, following an all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12. Untucked, meanwhile, will air after Celebrity Drag Race.

VH1