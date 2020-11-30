Here's Your First Look at the 'All American' Season 3 Poster (Exclusive)

All American gears up for senior year.

The CW football drama kicks off its third season in just seven weeks, but ET has your exclusive first look at the new poster illustrated by local Los Angeles artist Keenan Chapman.

With the tagline, "Remember where you came from," the key art highlights Spencer (Daniel Ezra) in full profile, as well as Billy (Taye Diggs), Coop (Bre-Z), Olivia (Samatha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).

The poster also zeroes in on the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against racial injustice, which will permeate throughout the season, along with the two opposing sides of Spencer's realities -- palm trees for Beverly Hills and the Crenshaw street sign for his neighborhood.

Viewers of All American will be familiar with Chapman's work on the series. He painted a mural in tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle that was featured in the season 2 premiere. Chapman created the season 3 poster, which was commissioned by The CW, based off illustrations.

Check out the exclusive All American poster below.

The CW

"Keenan Chapman isn't just a brilliant artist from South L.A., he is very much part of the All American family. Once we decided we wanted this year's key art to be an artistic rendering of all that Spencer is carrying with him this senior year, we knew we had to partner with Keenan again," showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll exclusively tells ET. "Our show is very much our love letter to South L.A. and Keenan is a very important part of that bond."

When the series returns, things will look very different. Spencer, whose arm may not have properly healed, and Billy begin the school year at Crenshaw High School, while everyone else returns to Beverly Hills High to kick off the fall semester. Other lingering threads that will need to be addressed: Olivia's relapse with alcohol, Jordan's impending fatherhood, Asher's possible reconciliation with his estranged mother and the return of Tyrone's sister, likely spelling doom for Coop.

"Season 3 of All American focuses on the pressures of senior year for our favorite Beverly and Crenshaw teens," Carroll teases. "They have been away from each other all summer and have now returned with some major summer secrets, the continuous fallout from which will truly test their friendships. And now that Spencer and Billy have rejoined Beverly rival, the South Crenshaw Chargers, the stakes of their football season aren't just high, they're personal."

Coop (Bre-Z) and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) stand in front of Keenan Chapman's Nipsey Hussle mural in the season 2 premiere of 'All American.' Ali Goldstein/The CW

All American returns Monday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. For more on the drama, watch the video below.

