HGTV's 'Home Town Takeover' to Tackle Whole-Town Renovation of Fort Morgan, Colorado

HGTV's Home Town Takeover is back and even bigger than before! After last season's heartwarming transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama, the town renovation team now has set their sights on Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Nestled just over an hour outside of Denver, Fort Morgan struggles to compete with the larger city's entertainment and shopping availability. Right now, the town is mostly known for its plentiful agricultural and manufacturing jobs, without a draw for much else. Tasked with reinvigorating Fort Morgan's main street experience, the renovation experts will seek to amplify the town's charm, building community pride and luring tourists off of the nearby Interstate 76.

Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier will return after their triumphant first season of Home Town Takeover in 2020, when they left Wetumpka complete with 12 new projects, including an entire new downtown street and farmer's market. Last November, The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the show was still generating tourism for the Alabama town. "They did it in the right way," said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis. "Everything was positive on the shows and they really showcased what makes Wetumpka great."

This season, the Napiers will be joined by Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, who also appeared as guests on season 1. Together, the expanded team will take on a total of 18 projects across a six-episode transformation of Fort Morgan's homes, local businesses, and community spaces. For Dave especially, this assignment also holds personal value -- he also hails from another small town in Colorado, and he's excited to return once more.

"More than 24 million people watched the transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama, during the first season of Home Town Takeover," said Jane Latman, president, Home & Food Content and Streaming. "Now we're doubling down by teaming up the Marrs with the Napiers, who are leading experts on small town revitalizations. We are rallying an army of HGTV stars, neighbors, friends and local leaders whose impact in Fort Morgan will benefit the community for years to come."

The new season is slated to premiere in early 2023.