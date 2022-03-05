Hilaria Baldwin Announces Social Media Break: 'Be Good to Yourselves'

Hilaria Baldwin's taking a step back from posting on social media, at least for the time being. She took to Instagram on Friday to announce the move and promising she'll return soon.

"I promise I’ll be back. I love you and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up," she said in her post. "I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok. Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon."

A source tells ET that Hilaria "isn't taking a break from social media for any particular reason or because anything is wrong." The source added, "She just wants to enjoy her time with her kids and focus on them without having to think about social media or be distracted by it, and taking a break will allow her to do this even more."

The move comes just weeks after Hilaria's husband, Alec Baldwin, was among the named defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Halyna Hutchins estate.

Hilaria's often used social media to update her nearly 1 million followers about the Baldwins -- from sharing her husband had PTSD following the Rust shooting to addressing reports about being pulled over by cops. Prior to her post announcing she's stepping away from social media, Hilaria's most recent post came Thursday, a 26-second video showing her young son, Eduardo, arguing with his fur siblings over his toys.

Meanwhile, on the day Matt Hutchins' interview aired on the Today show, Alec took to social media and posted a cryptic message about "being truthful."

"In Buddhism, being truthful goes beyond simply not telling lies," he wrote. "It means speaking truthfully and honestly, yes. But it also means using speech to benefit others and not to use it to benefit only ourselves."