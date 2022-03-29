Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting 7th Child With Alec Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family is growing! The Mom Brain host is pregnant with her seventh child.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," Alec and Hilaria tell ET in a statement.

"One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" she adds.

Hilaria, 38, also shared the happy news on Instagram. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛,” she wrote.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," she added. "I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️.”

Next to the caption was a video of Hilaria sitting on the floor, as she is showered with hugs and kisses from her children after sharing the news. While the little Baldwinitos shower their mommy with affection, Alec, 63, smiles in the background.

Baby number seven will join siblings Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Rafael, 6, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo and Lucia, both 1. Alec is also father to 26-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In 2019, the pair spoke to ET and revealed that they had no plans on slowing down when it came to expanding their family. "If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids," Alec shared at the time. "Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'"