Hilaria Baldwin Is Very Concerned About Alec's Well-Being Following Fatal Shooting, Source Says

Hilaria Baldwin is a concerned wife. A source tells ET that the mother of six has been Alec Baldwin's "rock" since the actor discharged a prop gun on the set of Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"Alec is absolutely beside himself about Halyna's death," the source says of the traumatic experience. "Hilaria is very concerned about Alec and his well-being, and is committed to being there for him and taking care of him and their children."

The source notes that while this has been a tough time for the Baldwins, Hilaria and Alec recognize "how devastating this has been for Halyna's family and are continuously thinking about what her family is going through."

"They want to support them as much as they can and do whatever they can do to help Halyna's husband [Matthew] and [8-year-old] child [Andros]," the source adds.

Hilaria has also been showing her support for her husband on Instagram. "I love you and I’m here❤️," she captioned a photo of her and Alec holding hands.

And just days after the shooting, Hilaria posted, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, 'there are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and the heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

In addition to grieving the loss of Hutchins and coming to terms with what occurred on set, Alec has been seen searching for his family's cat, Emilio, in the woods of Vermont. On Tuesday, Hilaria announced on Instagram that their pet had been found.

"We found him. Thank you to all of those who helped. I’m so grateful, beyond words ❤️," she wrote. "...Emilio seems to have a broken leg, but he is alert. Fingers crossed he will pull through."

Over the weekend, Alec somberly spoke for the first time on camera about the shooting and his relationship with Hutchins.

"She was my friend," he said. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

Baldwin also noted that he's spoken to Hutchins' husband and that "the guy is overwhelmed with grief."