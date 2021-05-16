Hilaria Baldwin Says Son Eduardo Is Doing 'Better' After 'Scary' Allergic Reaction

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's son is on the mend after a health scare. On Saturday, the 37-year-old mom of six revealed on Instagram that her 8-month-old son, Eduardo, had to receive medical attention after an allergic reaction.

"We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction," Hilaria wrote alongside a pic of her holding her second-youngest child at a doctor's office or hospital. "I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads."

While the Baldwins share six children -- Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, and Lucia, 2 months -- Hilaria said that this particular experience "was a first" because her kids "don't have allergies."

"Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare," she wrote. "This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok."

Hilaria continued her message by writing that she's "grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals."

"I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness," she wrote.

She also encouraged parents to quickly seek help if their child is in a similar situation.

"I was told that expediency in this situation is key..don't wait to see if it gets better," she advised. "If you find yourself in this situation -- just go and reach for help."

"I love you my baby boy, mama loves you so," she added.

Hilaria posted an update on Eduardo's condition on Sunday, sharing a sweet clip of the tot happily giggling with his younger sister, Lucia.

"Better today," Hilaria captioned the clip "Thank you for the sweet wishes and wisdom from your own experiences you have shared with me."

Hilaria and Alec welcomed baby Lucia via surrogate in February, just months after Eduardo's arrival. Hilaria later revealed that she wanted to have a baby girl after her 2019 miscarriage of a daughter.

"There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time," she wrote in part on Instagram. "Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them."

"Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing -- we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world," Hilaria added. "María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives -- almost like twins, we love you so much."

As for how the kids reacted to a new sibling, a source told ET in March that the "entire family is thrilled" by its newest addition.

"Hilaria and Alec are settling in nicely and enjoying and cherishing this moment both as a couple and family," the source said. "Lucia's brothers and sisters are enjoying spending time with her and bonding with her. Because the children are young and close in age, they feel like they have a new built-in best friend."

Watch the video below for more on the Baldwin family.