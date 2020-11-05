Hilary Duff and the Entire 'Lizzie McGuire' Cast Reunite for a Retro Table Read: Watch Now!

We may not have any new news on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, but this is the next best thing: Hilary Duff and the entire Lizzie McGuire cast virtually reunited for a throwback table read.

And we do mean the entire cast: Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Robert Carradine (Sam), Hallie Todd (Jo), Ashlie Brillault (Kate Sanders), Davida Williams (Claire) and Kyle Downes (Larry Tudgeman), plus writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel and Bob Thomas.

"I got the most amazing phone call last week from Jake Thomas," Duff explains, crediting her onscreen younger brother for how the reunion came to be. "I thought, there's no better way to cure boredom and to provide a little bit of entertainment for everyone stuck at home."

The episode in question is the season 1 episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place." Come see your favorite childhood cast in one place for the first time in 18 years; stay to hear an adult recite the line, "You must be lost! The dork section is on the first floor."

Without further ado:

The cast came together not just to reminisce about the good old years, but for a good cause — to support the charities Frontline Responders, No Kid Hungry, Baby2Baby, Support + Feed, and the L.A. and New York food banks.

This may be the closest we get to seeing Lizzie McGuire back on our screens anytime soon. A reboot series on Disney+ was announced in August 2019 -- and a first look was even shared -- before its showrunner exited the series and production was put on pause. Find out more in the video below.