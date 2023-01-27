Hilary Duff Details Her Friendship With Ex Joel Madden and His Wife Nicole Richie

Hilary Duff realized the "whole world’s mind was blown for a hot second" when they saw her and her husband, Matthew Koma, hanging out with her ex, Joel Madden, and Madden's wife, Nicole Richie, on a group date. But it definitely wasn't the first time they've all spent time together.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 35-year-old actress opened up about the friendship the foursome have developed, and it started not long ago when Madden and Richie moved in next door.

"By the way, I have a good relationship with their whole family," she told host Andy Cohen. "I think people were [blown away]. We’re neighbors and we actually hang out all the time. I was just in her driveway honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day."

But, for the record, Richie took a raincheck.

"She was asleep by 8," Duff quipped.

In any event, Duff said the couple being neighbors now also means "we get them to hike with us all the time."

"And you know what? It's lovely!" Duff said.

Duff, Koma (who is quite the jokester), Madden and Richie were among the group who, back in February, hit up Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Los Angeles, joining Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and his girlfriend.

Duff dated Madden from age 16 to 19. They split in 2006, the same year Madden started dating Richie. They tied the knot in December 2010 and share two children. Duff and Koma got married in 2019 and share two children. Duff is also mom to son Luca from a previous relationship.

In the same interview with Cohen, Duff also shared some big news for Lizzie McGuire fans. When asked if a new Lizzie McGuire could live up to her version, would she move forward with the revival?

"Of course," Duff said affirmatively.

But that led Cohen to ask the obvious follow-up: Why now?

Remember, back in December 2020, Duff said a Lizzie McGuire reboot wasn't going to happen. Then, in May 2022, Duff shared her version of what her character should be like all grown up in her 30s, but said it may have "spooked" Disney brass and, in turn, the reason why the reboot never got off the ground.

"She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things," Duff explained at the time. "She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think [the network] got spooked."

In 2019, Disney announced Duff and the OG cast would return for a reboot. The original series aired 65 episodes and spawned a movie. Things looked optimistic for the reboot, so much so that Disney+ reportedly shot two episodes of the reboot before the network pulled the plug. Duff took to Instagram in December 2020 and made the news official.

Fast forward to now, Duff explained a bit more about why the reboot didn't happen, though she's optimistic now.

"Disney+ was very new, you know? And I think they were figuring out their [end] and we were figuring out our [end]" she said. "And ... I'm optimistic."