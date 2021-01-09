Hilary Duff Jokes Husband Matthew Koma Is Going to 'Get Baby Number 4' After His Sweet Post

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are serious marriage goals! The couple tied the knot in 2019 and share daughters Banks, 2, and Mae, 5 months, as well as Duff's 9-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

On Tuesday, Koma took to Instagram to praise his wife as she returned to work on her new TV series, How I Met Your Father.

"One of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted, and why the f**k are you taking my photo," Koma, 34, captioned a photo of Duff, 33, holding their baby daughter and looking vaguely annoyed. "She started her new show this week and it’s so rad watching her kick into that mode."

He went on to praise Duff in all the areas of her life, adding, "It’s easy to forget when she’s nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do. A really f**king cool magic trick. This show is gonna be epic."

Unable to keep it entirely sincere, Koma poked a little fun at his wife at the end of the post, writing, "Also, to keep her grounded - her subway order below. White bread. Turkey. Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted."

Of course, Duff loved the post, commenting on it, "Oh you’re gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight."

Back in April, Duff shared that Koma is interested in having more kids, but she remains on the fence.

"I think he totally would be down, but he recognizes that I have to do all the work," she said of her husband on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast.