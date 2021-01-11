Hilary Duff Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Lizzie McGuire Movie' Halloween Costumes

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween costumes are truly what dreams are made of. The couple channeled Lizzie McGuire over the weekend, taking to Instagram to share their epic reimagining of a scene from the Disney Channel's 2004 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, where Lizzie, played by Hilary Duff, lives out her lifelong dream of becoming a popstar.

The Jonas Brothers singer took on the role of Paolo, played by Yani Gellman in the flick, while Turner dressed as Isabella, played by Duff. Australian actress, Olivia de Jonge, portrayed Lizzie, also played by Duff, in the film.

"Sing to me Paolo," Turner captioned the pic, with Jonas sharing the same photo, captioning his with lyrics from the film's famed track, "What Dreams Are Made Of."

Their nostalgic throwback moment quickly caught the attention of Duff, who responded in the best way, commenting on Turner's post, "I'M SCREAMING 😭😭😭."

The trio's spot-on costumes were praised by several other stars and fans, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, who wrote, "So good," and Turner's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, who couldn't help but laugh at their hilarious Halloween fits, writing, "😂🙌."

In March, Duff addressed the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot that never happened.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the 34-year-old actress shared her hopes for what her beloved character, Lizzie McGuire, would be up to today. Duff starred in the original Disney Channel series from 2001 to 2013.

"I think she would be quirky, I think that she would struggle with confidence, but I think at the end of the day, she finds her footing," Duff said. "That's what’s so lovely about her, and that's what is so relatable, is that she doesn't have all the answers right away, but she's on the right path."

"It was a big disappointment, obviously," Duff added of the reboot getting scrapped. "I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot. It was a really special two weeks of my life."

Duff was set to reprise her role as Lizzie, who was now a millennial navigating life in New York City. The character was on the cusp of her 30th birthday, working her dream job as the apprentice to a top designer and dating her dream man. She also still had 13-year-old Lizzie blabbering around in her head.

Back in December, however, Duff took to Instagram to announce that the highly anticipated reboot was no longer happening.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me," she wrote at the time. "I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work, but sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves," she continued before referencing the track Turner and Jonas paid homage to with their costumes. "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

See more of this year's best celebrity Halloween costumes in the gallery below.