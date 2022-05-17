Hilary Duff Reveals Why It Was 'Scary' to Pose Nude for Magazine Cover Shoot (Exclusive)

While she called the experience "scary," Duff said she's "so happy" she ended up baring it all for the magazine's May cover.

"I really like to do things that kinda make me a little uncomfortable, and so this was obviously that," Duff shared. "I'm not that person that cruises around my house naked, ever, so, it was scary, and then it was an all-female set that day, and so that was very -- everyone was just there boosting me up and making me feel great and beautiful. I'm so happy I did it."

"I'm proud of my body. I'm proud that it's produced three children for me," she told the magazine. "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through."

Duff's also gearing up to shoot the second season of Hulu's How I Met Your Father. While the show has been given the green light for season 2, both Duff and Raisa told ET they "know nothing" about what's to come.

"What can we tease?" Duff asked. "We know nothing."

"We don't know anything," Raisa maintained.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

They do know what they'd like to see in the show's next season, however.

"I think we have 20 episodes to play with, which on season 1 we had 10 episodes. So, we know that the studio is behind us and they're just going to be letting us have even more space to play," Duff explained. "We have an in-person writer's room this year which is really exciting. It'll make a huge difference, in that first year, we're all getting to know each other and we have masks on, and it's just a little different of an experience. So this time, I think it'll be different. We're all like so excited to come back that I think it's just gonna have that energy."

"We have a lot of fun together," Raisa added of the cast's undeniable chemistry.

While last season saw Cobie Smulders, a.k.a. Robin Scherbatsky from How I Met Your Mother, make a cameo in the season finale, Duff and Raisa are open and ready for any and all HIMYM alums to make an appearance come season 2.

"I think that as a character, I connect the most to Josh Radner's [Ted Mosby] character, and we had some very lovely email exchanges," Duff told ET. "So I'm wanting him, but I think we want all of them."

"We want all of them. It's hard to choose," Raisa added.

While there's no official release date for season 2, new episodes of How I Met Your Father are expected on Hulu no later than January 2023, hopefully. Meanwhile, season 1 is currently streaming.