Hilary Duff Searches for True Love in First 'How I Met Your Father' Trailer

Hilary Duff is looking for love.

The actress leads Hulu's upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, as Sophie, who, in the near future, is telling her son the story of how she met his father. Like the original series, HIMYF takes us back to 2022, when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Hulu dropped the first trailer on Thursday, which opens with former Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, who plays the older version of Sophie and narrates the series, teeing up the adventure that awaits Sophie and her friends. "This is the story of how I met your father," Cattrall says as the trailer begins. "It was hard to live in the moment in 2022. There was always some place else you could be, someone else you could be with."

Cut to Duff's Sophie venting to her BFFs about her 87 failed Tinder dates, bringing up her most recent one as probably the worst. But sometimes, all you need is a good group of ride-or-dies and Sophie certainly has that with her inner circle. "Screw being mature! We can still make bad choices for a few more years!" she exclaims.

Later, she laments that it's difficult to "meet someone and connect and make it feel easy," with the trailer not-so-subtly including a sweet moment between Sophie and Chris Lowell's Jesse, who's also going through a bit of a relationship rough patch.

Watch the official trailer below.

Joining Duff are Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, as well as recurring stars Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

How I Met Your Father drops Tuesday, Jan. 18 on Hulu. For more, watch below.

