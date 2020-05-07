Hilary Duff Slams Fourth of July Partying Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Jokes She's 'Running for President'

Hilary Duff is calling out California residents who are continuing to disobey basic coronavirus safety protocols.

Despite the recent announcement that COVID-19 cases have spiked across the state (with over 250,000 total cases reported as of July 3), the Younger star noticed that many people were still gathering in big groups for the Fourth of July. Duff slammed them for not wearing masks, practicing safe social distancing or caring about the health of others in a heated post shared to her Instagram over the weekend.

Duff shared that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, spent the holiday by taking two walks and a family nap with their 1-year-old daughter, Banks. She said they then drove by "a raging house party" on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles.

"A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club," the 32-year-old actress explained. "After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she's too cool to ever need to do that, we were steaming."

"California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer? It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other," she continued, adding that somehow this pandemic has "turned into a political stance" between parties. "That’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be COVID free."

Duff argued that how our country has handled the coronavirus is "embarrassing."

"As a country we are worse than ever because people need to party," she said. "And Karens won’t wear masks!"

At the end of her post, Duff also seemingly took a dig at Kanye West, who announced his intention to run for president on July 4th. Stars like Kim Kardashian West, Elon Musk and Ty Dolla $ign have already showed their support for the rapper.

"Oh and I'm running for president," the former Disney star wrote, which prompted fans to comment things like, "Hilary 2020," "President Duff has a nice ring to it," and "Lizzie McGuire for President!"

West first announced that he wanted to run for president in 2015, while accepting his Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. "I don't know what I'm fitting to lose after this it don't matter though because it ain't about me, it's about new ideas, bro, people with ideas, people who believe in truth," he said. "And yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

At the time, President Donald Trump even reacted to the rapper's interest in taking office, telling Rolling Stone, "He's actually a different kind of person than people think, he's a nice guy. I hope to run against him someday."

